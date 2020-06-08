ALTON - Anzaria Simon recently was recently honored with the 2020 Alton Section, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) Inc. Hazel M. Killion Scholarship Award and will receive a one-time, non-renewable $1,000 scholarship.

Simon, the daughter of Kashauna Brown, is a 2020 graduate of Alton High School. Anzaria plans to attend Western Illinois University where she will major in pre-dental and biology. Her community and volunteer service include Miles For Meso, Coalition of Concerned Citizens, Youth Summer Educational Enrichment Program as a teacher's assistant, tutoring children in grades K-2nd grade, the Monroe Memorial Church Choir, Youth Praise Dancers and Children's Choir.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eva Perkins, one of the NCNW scholarship committee members, said Anzarai is a very special and active young lady.

"We are very proud of her and I think she falls in line with what Hazel M. Killion stood for in her life," Perkins said. "Hazel Killion was a long-time educator in the Alton system."

More like this: