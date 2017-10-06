Alton High celebrated Senior Night in style on Thursday afternoon and defeated Civic Memorial 11-0 at Bud Simpson Tennis Complex at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

It was the last home match for four Alton seniors, Abby Fischer, Gretchen Housmann, Makayla Cox, and Skylar Wickenhauser. All four seniors picked up wins for the Redbirds.

Alton High is 12-5 and plays in the Southwestern Conference tournament today at Edwardsville.

Alton head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said: "Our parents went all out to make senior night special, and our four seniors were outstanding on the courts. It was a good team win. We have a terrific senior class and all the girls will be missed. I'm glad we got to recognize them and all they have accomplished tonight."

Singles

Abby Fischer (A) def. Reed (CM) 6-1, 6-0

Maddie Saenz (A) def. Robinson (CM) 6-0, 6-0

Cali Giertz (A) def. Butler (CM) 6-3, 6-1

Val Walters (A) def. Alexander (CM 6-4, 6-0

Makayla Cox (A) def. Griffith (CM) 2-6, 7-6, 10-6

Gretchen Housmann (A) defeated Dougherty (CM) 6-1, 4-6, 10-8

Doubles

Fischer and Macias (A) def. Reed and Robinson (CM) 8-1

Lowe and Saenz (A) def. Butler and Alexander (CM) 8-2

Giertz and Giertz (A) def. Griffith and Dougherty (CM) 8-0

Wickenhauser and Cox (A) def. Spahr and Mueller (CM) 8-1

Mayfield and Gross (A) def. Kirby and Butkovich (CM) 8-1Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

