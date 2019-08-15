ALTON - Alton High School football practices are underway and once again there are high hopes.

Alton was 6-5 in the past two football seasons under head coach Eric Dickerson. The Redbirds made the playoffs the past two years and the long-time Alton tradition is being rebuilt by their players and coaches.

On Wednesday, the Redbirds had a strong practice with several drills and were broken at times into groups. Coach Dickerson enters practices with the goal of playoffs once again for his Redbird team for the third straight year.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.