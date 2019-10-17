Alton High Defeats Cross-Town Rival Marquette Catholic 7-2 in Thursday Tennis Match
ALTON - Alton High defeated cross-town rival Marquette Catholic 7-2 on the AHS Senior Night. Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Paige Rockholm, and Lydia Criveau were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton swept doubles and went 4-2 in singles.
Alton is 7-9 and plays in the Edwardsville Sectional Friday, while Marquette Catholic will take part in the Belleville Althoff Sectional Friday.
Alton High Girls Tennis Coach Jesse Macias said: “Outside of conference this is probably the match we look most forward to. The players, parents, and fans all know each other so there is always a fun atmosphere and a big crowd. The match helps prepare both teams for sectionals, but more important it’s a great night of tennis in our community.”
Alton vs. Marquette Catholic Tennis Match Results:
Singles
?1 Maddie Saenz (A) defeated Leah Hoefert (M) 6-1, 6-1
2 Nikki Lowe (A) defeated Emily Berkenbile (M) 6-3, 6-3
3 Kaya Theis (M) defeated Val Walters (A) 6-4, 6-3
4 Monica Wendle (M) defeated Ainsley Fortschneider (A) 6-4, 6-1
5 Paige Rockholm (A) defeated Grace Schultz (M) 6-4, 6-3
6 Lydia Criveau (A) defeated Anna Joehl (M) 6-3, 4-6, 7-1
Doubles
1 Saenz/Lowe(A) defeated Hoefert/Theis (M) 8-3
2 Fortschneider/V Walters (A) defeated Berkenbile/Wendle 9-8
3 Rockholm/Criveau (A) defeated N. Walters/Joehl (M) 8-1Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
