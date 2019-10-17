ALTON - Alton High defeated cross-town rival Marquette Catholic 7-2 on the AHS Senior Night. Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Paige Rockholm, and Lydia Criveau were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton swept doubles and went 4-2 in singles.

Alton is 7-9 and plays in the Edwardsville Sectional Friday, while Marquette Catholic will take part in the Belleville Althoff Sectional Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High Girls Tennis Coach Jesse Macias said: “Outside of conference this is probably the match we look most forward to. The players, parents, and fans all know each other so there is always a fun atmosphere and a big crowd. The match helps prepare both teams for sectionals, but more important it’s a great night of tennis in our community.”

Alton vs. Marquette Catholic Tennis Match Results:

Singles

?1 Maddie Saenz (A) defeated Leah Hoefert (M) 6-1, 6-1

2 Nikki Lowe (A) defeated Emily Berkenbile (M) 6-3, 6-3

3 Kaya Theis (M) defeated Val Walters (A) 6-4, 6-3

4 Monica Wendle (M) defeated Ainsley Fortschneider (A) 6-4, 6-1

5 Paige Rockholm (A) defeated Grace Schultz (M) 6-4, 6-3

6 Lydia Criveau (A) defeated Anna Joehl (M) 6-3, 4-6, 7-1

Doubles

1 Saenz/Lowe(A) defeated Hoefert/Theis (M) 8-3

2 Fortschneider/V Walters (A) defeated Berkenbile/Wendle 9-8

3 Rockholm/Criveau (A) defeated N. Walters/Joehl (M) 8-1Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: