Alton High School Graduation Ceremony 2022

ALTON - Alton School Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner described the Alton High Class of 2022 as "a very special and remarkable group of students."

"The resilience, persistence, and academic strengths displayed by our seniors are all significant indicators of what lies ahead in regards to their future success," she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We wish all of our graduates the very best!"

Alton High School's graduation was Friday night. Above is a video from the event, plus within are pictures. Click here for the graduate list.