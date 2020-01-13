ALTON – Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States. Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third-leading cause of death.

Heart disease and stroke often go hand in hand. Many of the same risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and being overweight, are also risk factors for stroke. And if you have heart disease, your stroke risk increases, too.

The good news is you can take steps to modify many of your risk factors. And some of them are actually fun — such as attending Alton Memorial Hospital’s 22nd annual Heart Fair. This free, entertaining event is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Alton Memorial lobby, conference rooms and cafeteria. The Heart Fair is free to attend, but registration is requested. Please call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the fair and to get an appointment for a cholesterol screening, which requires fasting.

In addition to visiting tables to learn about the latest information, tools and tests to keep you healthier, you can hear a presentation from Dr. Joshua Vader, a cardiologist with the Washington University School of Medicine, at 9:15 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting rooms. Seating is limited, and free tickets to the presentation will be available when you sign in at registration. Everyone who listens to the presentation will also be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Additionally, free health screenings will be offered, including blood pressure and fasting cholesterol screenings, plus lung function tests and breast health exams. Screenings will be from 8:30-noon in the Wound Care Center, just down the hall from fair.

The cholesterol screening will include a full lipid panel with glucose -- total, HDL and LDL cholesterol with ratio and triglycerides. You should be fasting after midnight for this screening. You must make an appointment for the cholesterol screening when you call to register for the fair.

Guests who pre-register will also receive a complimentary boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs.

Student nurses from Lewis and Clark Community College will again the work the cholesterol screening stations at the AMH Heart Fair on Saturday, Feb. 1.

