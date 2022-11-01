More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Halloween-Parade

Alton Halloween Parade 2022

ALTON - The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was again one for residents to remember with a long group of floats and participants. The Grandpa Gang were well-deserved grand marshals of the parade. The Grandpa Gang each year decorates the Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park with more than 2.5 million lights and donates profits to community organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East End Improvement Association is the coordinator of the parade each year. The Alton Halloween Parade started at 7 p.m. Monday on Broadway and Washington and concluded on Piasa.

Steve Schwartz, a spokesperson for East End Improvement Association said the parade was in a word, "fantastic."

"We had some great float entries and a great crowd," he said. "The weather also held out and overall it was a very good parade. We were thankful to be able to honor the Grandpa Gang as the parade marshals. They do so much for the community."

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

More like this: