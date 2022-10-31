ALTON - The 105th Alton Halloween Parade should once again be a showcase for the region, Steve Schwartz, East End Improvement Association's publicity coordinator for the parade, said. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Monday on Broadway and Washington and will conclude at Piasa and Fifth Streets.

East End Improvement Association is the long-time Alton Halloween Parade sponsor. The parade will be live-streamed once again on Riverbender.com.

The Riverbender.com Daily Show's C.J. Nasello will be the prime host of the parade for the live stream.

Stella Cowan, an Alton High School freshman, won the poster contest to be featured in the Alton Halloween Parade. It is shown below.

Schwartz said there will be "tremendous participation" in the annual Alton event.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have received a lot of good responses," he said. "The Halloween Parade is the biggest event every year in Alton and it is typically wall-to-wall people along the route. There aren't many gaps."

The Grandpa Gang will be this year's Halloween Parade grand marshals and many will be shown in a transport trailer. Chiropractor Dr. Bruce Vest has once again gone all-out with his float entry, Schwartz said. The Dr. Vest float is always one of the parade favorites each year.

The Rolling Nobles will also participate, Schwartz said, and are excited to return.

Schwartz said many start hours ahead of the parade, parking a pickup truck on the route. Several of the viewers park in the same place year after year, he said because the parade has such a deep tradition.

"Some started even Friday reserving their spot with a truck or trailer on Broadway," he said. "The parade is a great tradition in Alton."

More like this: