ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade will heat up the downtown area Tuesday night with more floats than normal and a graceful Parade Marshal Charlotte Stetson.

Riverbender.com will be broadcasting live at the parade. Well-known local civic leader Greg Gelzinnis will be one of the voices of the parade for Riverbender.com. The live stream can be found here.

Don Huber, a spokesperson for the parade, which is coordinated by East End Improvement Association, said when Stetson was mentioned she was an easy selection. Stetson, a long-time area historian, who also has contributed an immense amount to the Oasis Center and Vintage Voices, was “a slam dunk,” Huber said as marshal pick.

The parade begins at 7:30 tonight. The parade will feature floats built by businesses, organizations and groups across the area. Marching bands from Alton and neighboring communities will participate.

Huber said every float will offer something special tonight and as always there will be plenty of candy for the children. He recommended people dress in warm clothes because it should be about 40 degrees at 5:30 tonight in Alton.