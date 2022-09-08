ALTON - A few readers/viewers of Riverbender.com have inquired about the date of the annual Alton Halloween Parade sponsored by the East End Improvement Association, and the date has been confirmed as 7 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022.

East End Improvement Association parade spokesperson Steve Schwartz said the date was on October 30 last year because Halloween on October 31 fell on a Sunday.

“The Alton Halloween Parade is always on October 31 except for when the 31st is on a Sunday, and then it is held the day before,” he said. “That is a long-standing tradition. I have had some calls so far from some people asking when it would be if it would be on the 30th again, but it is back to October 31 again this year.”

Schwartz said the parade means “so much to the City of Alton.”

“I am getting calls about the parade already, which is a positive,” he said. “We are going to have a meeting and send letters out to those who had floats last year hopefully in the next week.”

