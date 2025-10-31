Alton Halloween Parade Announces Float Competition Winners
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C. took first place among commercial participants at this year’s Alton Halloween Parade.
ALTON - These are the results of the Alton Halloween Parade float competition:
Commercial
- Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C.
- Tarrant & Harman Real Estate
- Allied Pest Control, Inc.
Organization
- U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
- Junior League of Greater Alton
- Alton Pride
Family Division
- Paxton Belchik Racing
- Geisen Family
- Ambience by DARA
Junior Youth Division
- Children’s Tribe A. Montessori Academy
- St. Mary’s
- Evangelical School
Senior Youth Division
- Marquette Catholic
- Alton High School FCCLA