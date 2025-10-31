Float photos by Sydney Sinks.

ALTON - These are the results of the Alton Halloween Parade float competition:

Commercial

  1. Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C.
  2. Tarrant & Harman Real Estate
  3. Allied Pest Control, Inc.

Organization

  1. U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
  2. Junior League of Greater Alton
  3. Alton Pride

Family Division

  1. Paxton Belchik Racing
  2. Geisen Family
  3. Ambience by DARA

Junior Youth Division

  1. Children’s Tribe A. Montessori Academy
  2. St. Mary’s
  3. Evangelical School

Senior Youth Division

  1. Marquette Catholic
  2. Alton High School FCCLA
Sydney Sinks also contributed to this story.

 