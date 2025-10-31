Alton Halloween Parade Announces Float Competition Winners Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C. took first place among commercial participants at this year’s Alton Halloween Parade. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - These are the results of the Alton Halloween Parade float competition: Commercial Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C. Tarrant & Harman Real Estate Allied Pest Control, Inc. Article continues after sponsor message Organization U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Junior League of Greater Alton Alton Pride Family Division Paxton Belchik Racing Geisen Family Ambience by DARA Junior Youth Division Children’s Tribe A. Montessori Academy St. Mary’s Evangelical School Senior Youth Division Marquette Catholic Alton High School FCCLA Sydney Sinks also contributed to this story. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending