Alton, Granite City Men Among Five Charged With Mob Action
ALTON/GRANITE CITY – Five individuals were charged with mob action in Madison County, including three men from Alton, one from Granite City, and another from St. Louis.
In separate but related cases, each of the following individuals face a Class 4 felony count of mob action:
Raysean M. Colvin, 20, of Alton
John A. Hammond Jr., 44, of Alton
Damion D. Weeden Sr., 44, of Alton
Lamaure A. Hickman, 20, of Granite City
Vernon G. McIntosh, 39, of St. Louis
While in custody, all five individuals allegedly acted together to batter another detainee in the Madison County Jail.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented each of the cases, and their records indicate all five individuals currently remain in custody.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
