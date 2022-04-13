GODFREY – The Woodlands Golf Club has been chosen as the April 2022 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton, the golf club is owned by Brian Curry. It has been in operation for 26 years, opening in 1994. The Woodlands features an 18-hole golf course, pro shop, and bar with lessons available and league opportunities.

With 25 employees, The Woodlands is now under new management with a re-energized focus on satisfaction. “We couldn’t be more excited to make positive changes at the course,” noted Dan Morelli, director of operations. “We are engrained in the local community and look forward to improving the Metro-East experience. We invite everyone out to see the changes we have made.”

Morelli said these changes became possible because of the senior management’s willingness to listen. Management has also made satisfaction a top priority throughout all operations. This includes tournaments, outings, banquets, and special events.

“The golf industry as a whole can be a challenge at times. With a focus on the customer experience and our willingness to try new things, we are in a position to succeed for many more years to come,” Morelli added.

The upgraded clubhouse and its banquet facility are ready to host any type of event. It is an ideal venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions, baby showers, family reunions, corporate events, and more.

The banquet facility, known as The Views at The Woodlands, features a newly constructed outdoor wedding venue along with an outdoor patio overlooking the 18th green. Significant upgrades include the clubhouse as well.

Amenities at The Woodlands 19th Hole bar offer still more unique options for event hosting. Located in the lower level of the clubhouse, it overlooks the golf course’s 18th green. The Woodlands 19th Hole seats 80 people comfortably, with more seating available on the outside patio deck.

The Woodlands Golf Club is the place for many charitable events throughout each year as well. Charities supported by The Woodlands include the Oasis Women’s Center, Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Blake C. Snyder Memorial, Captain Jake Ringering Memorial, American Legion Post 199 and Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave program, Alton High School’s National Honor Society, St. Paul Lutheran Church, as well as St. Mary’s and St. Ambrose Catholic Churches.

To learn more about The Woodlands Golf Club, visit online at thewoodlandsgolfclub.com, or call (618) 462-1456. They can also be found on Facebook, The Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility, @WoodlandsGolf.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Adrianna Lock, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

