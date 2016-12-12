ALTON - Elise Kerkemeyer of Alton High School and Adam Sanders of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club's regular meeting on Nov. 12 at Gentlin's on Broadway.

Students received for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program.

Adam Sanders is the son of Alfred and Nancy Sanders of Godfrey. Sanders has consistently been recognized on the school's High Honor Roll, has qualified as an Illinois State Scholar, and is a member of the National Honor Society which he serves as President.

Sanders has been a member of the Student Council for four years, serving as Vice President of that group for a year. He has served as a Student Ambassador and a member of the Campus Ministry for four years. He has been active in Marquette's athletic teams including the baseball, tennis, and cross-country teams, serving as team captain for the cross-country team this season.

Community and volunteer service hours have been very important to Sanders. He has accumulated over 1,000 service hours and has been active in many youth oriented service projects. He will be attending Tulane University where he plans to major in Environmental Biology and continue his focus on community service.

Elise Kerkemeyer is the daughter of Andrew and Mary Kerkemeyer of Bethalto. Elise has been active in a variety of clubs and organizations at Alton High. Her interest in writing and graphic arts has been recognized and she hopes to attend Illinois State University majoring in English and Spanish. She was recognized as Spanish Student of the Year by the Spanish Club.

Elise has been active in many volunteer activities sponsored by the organizations which she is a member. Her membership in the National Honor Society reflects her excellent academic performance and her commitment to academic success.

Gary Ayers, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

