BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY

REDBIRDS SPLIT WITH PANTHERS: Alton’s bowling teams gained a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division split with O’Fallon at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights Thursday.

The Redbird girls downed the Panthers 2,850-2,743, while the AHS boys dropped a 3,392-2,963 decision to OTHS.

Eryka Graham paced the Redbird girls with a 696 series (246, 257, 193), with Ashley Heistand rolling a 632 set, Chloe Greenburg a 576 and Elizabeth Hanke 513.

Alton’s boys were led by Matt Fritz’s 631 series, with Tyler Stevenson rolling a 613.

Alton bowling coach Jeff Woszczynski described the O’Fallon girls triumph as huge for the Redbirds at this stage of the season. He thought his girls had simply a stellar outing and it is the mark of some excellent things to come.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

WEDNESDAY

ALTON SQUARES OFF WITH EDWARDSVILLE: Alton traveled to Edwardsville for a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Edison's Entertainment Complex Wednesday evening and came away with a sweep against the Tigers.

The Redbird boys defeated the Tigers 2,894-2,720, while the AHS girls scored a 2,562-1,853 win over EHS.

Matt Fritz had the high game and series for Alton on the day, rolling a 280 as part of a 695 three-game set. Eryka Graham had the high series for the Redbird girls, bowling a 677 set while Ashley Heistand had the day's high game, a 247 in her final game of a 568 series.

Alton High School coach Jeff Woszczynski said Fritz’s 280 in his third game was critical to the Redbirds triumph over Edwardsville. The coach added that Graham and Heistand are an outstanding one-two punch against each team the Redbirds face and he is anticipating a strong girls season. He said the Redbirds could have one of the better teams in the entire region on the girls side.

Edwardsville coach Craig Ohlau said his boys and girls are working hard in practice and giving it their best.

“We are getting better and I think getting over the hump against Southwestern Conference teams,” he said. “There are so many excellent bowlers in the Southwestern Conference who have bowled their entire lives.”

