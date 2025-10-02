ALTON - Alton High’s tennis team secured two decisive victories on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, defeating Granite City 5-1 and East St. Louis 9-0. The matches took place at Alton High School and Granite City High School, where the Redbirds showcased strong performances across both singles and doubles play.

Against East St. Louis, six players — Olivia Scarborough, Ellie Hanebutt, Lydia Dixon, Kylie Steinkuehler, Lyla Cowan and Isabel Linley — each earned wins in both their singles and doubles matches, contributing significantly to the 9-0 shutout.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the earlier match versus Granite City, Alton overcame a loss at number one singles but dominated in doubles, winning all five matches. Victorious doubles teams included Arlie Hartmann and Anna Larson, Grace Massey and Haelee Moyer, Lydia Schrumpf and Stella Mathews, McKenna Dondanville and Caroline Cannon, and Vail Schwaab paired with Laila Kiger.

With these wins, the Redbirds improved their record to 11-4. They are scheduled to play at O’Fallon on Thursday.

More like this: