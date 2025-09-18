ROXANA - Alton High School’s girls tennis team secured a victory against the Roxana Shells on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Roxana.

The Redbirds’ singles winners included Arlie Hartmann, Maddy Henkhaus, Caroline Cannon, Laila Kiger, Vail Schwaab, and Olivia Scarborough. In doubles, McKenna Dondanville and Lydia Schrumpf, along with Sadie Perkins and Stella Mathews, earned wins for Alton.

With the win, Alton improved their record to 4-1.

The team is scheduled to play on the road at Belleville East on Thursday.