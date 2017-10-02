BLOOMINGTON - Alton High finished with 32 points to finish fifth in the Bloomington Purple and Gold Invite this past weekend.

The Redbirds were in sixth place after doubles on Friday, but a strong Saturday pushed Alton High up in the standings. The Redbirds best finishes were by Cali Giertz and Nikki Lowe, who finished in fourth place in singles on Saturday.

Friday, Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias finished 3-1 and defeated Springfield for fifth place at #1 doubles. Cali and Mackenzie Giertz also went 3-1 and defeated Moline for fifth In addition to Giertz and Lowe’s finishing fourth on Saturday, Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz each went 3-1 to place fifth in their flights.

Fischer and Giertz each finished 2-2 on Saturday to finish sixth.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said: “What an effort by all our girls. Most of them played eight matches in two days and they were exhausted by the last match Saturday. This is a strong tournament and I was really impressed with the grittiness of all the players. I’m excited about how we did as a team and how everyone is playing.”



Friday

Fifth-place match

Fischer and Macias (A) def. Roth/Hoffman, Springfield 6-2, 6-3

Giertz/Giertz (A) def. Yerrapothv/Hansen, Moline 6-2, 6-2

Saturday

Fourth-place match

Nikki Lowe (A) lost to Stepanie Chow, University High 1-6, 2-6

Cali Giertz lost to Sabrina Hantz, Danville 6-3, 3-6, 6-10

Fifth-place match

Abby Fischer lost to Abby Totten, University High 2-6, 2-6

Hannah Macias def. Emma Towne, Danville 6-1, 6-4

Saenz def. Maura Bost, Metamora 6-2, 1-6, 10-2

Mackenzie Giertz lost Maddy Freeman, Lasalle-Peru 1-6, 7-6, 4-10

Bloomington Purple and Gold Invite

Normal Community 66; University High 55; Effingham St. Anthony 44; Homewood Flossmoor 44; Alton 32; Danville 29; Bloomington 24; Hersey (Arlington) 21; Rockford Guilford 19; Moline 15; Normal West 15; LaSalle-Peru 10; Springfield 9; Metamora 7; Herrin 3.

More like this: