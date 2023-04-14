ALTON - Alton Redbirds' girls' soccer team captured its eighth win of the season with only two defeats and a tie 5-3 over Belleville West on Thursday night in a key Southwestern Conference matchup.

Adie Redman (3'), Dachelle Carter (12'), and Emily Baker (27', 35', and 63' PK) had goals for the Redbirds. Redman and Carter tallied assists. Belleville West scored (27'), another PK (49') and (77').

Peyton Baker had 14 saves in goal.

"It was a rollercoaster of a game," Alton head girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo said. "All three of Belleville West's goals came on dead balls (2 PK's and a set piece right outside the box). We had moments we looked really good and controlled the game, and then we had spurts where we did not. Out of my 11 starters, five of them were nursing injuries tonight. I am glad we came away with the result and we look to rest and recover before a hard matchup with O'Fallon Tuesday."

Sabo said she was very proud of Redman - this is the third game she has appeared for the Redbirds and she scored her first career varsity goal and an assist while nursing a hip injury.

"I am excited to have her on the team this year."

