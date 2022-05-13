ALTON – The Alton High School girls soccer team ended their regular season on a high note after defeating Belleville East 4-0 Thursday night (May 12). The Redbirds finish the regular season with a 16-4 record going 7-3 in Southwestern Conference play.

Junior forward Emily Baker finished with 30 goals on the season, scoring a hattrick against the Lancers. Her first goal came in the 16th minute to take the early 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later senior midfielder Tori Schrimpf scored a penalty kick to double the lead.

Baker scored the final goal of the half in the 33rd minute as the Redbirds took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Coming out the other side of the break Baker finished up her hattrick in the 50th minute and made it 4-0.

Her sister, junior goalie Peyton Baker, wasn’t tested a whole lot making four saves on the night and picking up the 10th shutout of the season for Alton.

Alton head girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo couldn't be more proud of her team with its 16th overall victory. The squad is now 16-4 overall.

"I am trying to track down stats prior to the 1999 season because STL Today only goes back to the 1999 season and so far, I believe we have set a school record for best win/loss record in school history," she said.

Assists on the night came from freshman midfielders Lyndsey Miller and Lily Freer as well as Schrimpf.

The Redbirds will have some time to rest before they take on the Collinsville Kahoks in the Regional Semifinals. That game is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17th at Collinsville.

Alton has already beat Collinsville twice this season by scores of 2-0 each time back on April 5th and May 3rd. The second game had a little bit of controversy regarding an Alton penalty kick, so the Kahoks will be out for a little bit of revenge.

Should Alton win, they’ll take on the winner between Edwardsville and Quincy in the Regional Finals on Friday, May 20th at 5 p.m. at Collinsville.

