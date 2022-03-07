GLEN CARBON - The Alton girls soccer team entry recently captured The Cup Indoor Soccer Tournament championship for their division over Edwardsville 3-0. Coaches said the tournament success definitely creates excitement for the upcoming girls' soccer season, which begins next week.

Many regular-season players participated on the team, but it is not part of IHSA play.

Alton also beat O’Fallon’s entry 6-1, Triad 1-0 and Althoff 1-0.

Many players from the Southwestern Conference played on teams in The Cup Indoor Soccer Tournament.

