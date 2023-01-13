Edwardsville at Alton Girls Basketball 1-12-23

GODFREY - Alton’s girls' basketball team came roaring back on Thursday night from 14-8 and 23-20 first- and second-quarter deficits to Edwardsville to race to a 56-41 win at AHS.

The Redbirds outscored the Tigers 12-11 in the third period and 24-7 in the last period to ensure the victory. Alton is now 21-0 overall on the season.

Alton head girls coach Deserea Howard was thankful to pull out the win but said her girls played a bit "frazzled" in the first half. There was a massive crowd in attendance with both sides filled with fans. Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said it was one of the highest-ever attended girls' basketball games at Redbird Nest.

“The second half gave us the confidence to see us get down and keep our composure enough to battle back,” Coach Howard said. “I am very proud of the way my girls are trusting each other right now. We know every team is going to bring their best game and we just have to be ready.”

Howard commended Tigers’ Coach Caty Happe and her girl's play overall.

“I have to give respect to the Edwardsville squad,” she said. “They came out really hard in a tough environment and gave us a fight. I was confident that we could pull through We knew we came prepared, we just needed to settle down and execute. We talked about that at halftime and big-time players made big-time plays in the second half when we needed them.”

Laila Blakeny led the Redbirds with 15 points and five assists; Alyssa Lewis had 14 points, Kiyoko Proctor had 10 points and Jarius Powers had eight points and eight rebounds. Emerson Weller had 14 points in the game for the Tigers and Zay Hoover had 13 points.

