MASCOUTAH - Alton's Head Girls' Basketball Coach Deserea Howard had an appropriate summary of the Redbirds' big 52-51 victory over top-notch O'Fallon in the Mascoutah Tournament Thursday night: "We just made history."

"At the beginning of the year, we said we really wanted to win the Mascoutah Tournament and also go for 15 wins," she said after her team moved to 15-0 overall on the season. "We knew it wasn't going to be a blowout against O'Fallon because they are such a good team. We also knew we were going to have to play every possession.

"Our girls have a lot of respect for each other and believe in each other. We just did something great. To put it all together, I knew they could do that. I am just glad they did it."

Alyssa Lewis had 15 points to lead the Redbirds, Jarius Powers had 12 points, Kiyoko Proctor had eight points, Laila Blakeny added six points and Kaylea Lacey had five points. Shannon Dowell had 23 to lead O'Fallon and D'Myjah Bolds contributed 13. Jailah Pelly had nine points.

Alton was behind 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, led 26-25 at the half, and 44-37 at the end of three.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

