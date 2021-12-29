Jarius Powers in a previous game for the Redbirds. She scored 34 points against Belleville West on Tuesday.MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

SEMIFINALS

ALTON 46, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 39: After defeating Belleville West 63-52 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day, Alton went on to a hard-fought semifinal win over Mater Dei to advance to Wednesday night's final by a 46-39 margin.

Kiyoko Proctor led the Redbirds in the semifinal win with 14 points, while Alyssa Lewis added 11 points and both Layla Blakeny and Talia Norman had eight points. Mater Dei's Alyssa Koerkenmeier topped scorers in this game with 15 points.

Kiyoko Proctor Alton Head Girls Basketball Coach Deserea Howard said she is very proud and pleased with her girls’ play in the Mascoutah Tournament.

“Right now we are playing really well,” she said. “Mater Dei has definitely gotten a lot better and we did a good job defending against them. Right now the biggest job for the girls is jelling together. We have phenomenal individual talent and work ethic.”

Alton plays Okawville, one of the state’s top-ranked teams at 10-0 at 4:30 p.m. today in the Mascoutah championship. Okawville beat O'Fallon 58-57 to advance to the championship game.

Jarius Powers had 34 points in the contest against Belleville West. Proctor had 8 assists, many to Powers. Norman had 11 points against the Maroons. Powers also had 11 rebounds in the Belleville West contest.

