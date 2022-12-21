Quincy at Alton Girls Basketball 12-20-22

ALTON - The Lady Redbirds continued their win streak and remain undefeated after a 55-35 home win over the Quincy Blue Devils Tuesday night.

Alton improves to 11-0 while Quincy falls to 8-5.

Things started off a little slow for Alton but they still led 9-4 after the first quarter.

Jarius Powers scored the first six points for the Redbirds.

They started to warm up a little and shots started falling. The Redbirds outscored Quincy 20-9 in the second to take a 29-13 lead into the halftime break.

In the second quarter the Redbirds did what they do best, play dominant, high-press, transition basketball. They made basket after basket including a couple of quick threes from Alyssa Lewis.

Alton outscored Quincy 19-5 in the third but kind of let their foot off the gas in the fourth being outscored themselves 17-7 by the Blue Devils.

Nonetheless, the Redbirds ran away with the 20-point win and did so pretty comfortably with scoring coming from all around.

Powers led the team with 13 points while Talia Norman had 10. Kiyoko Proctor scored nine, Lewis had eight, Laila Blakeny had seven, and Kayla Lacey had four. Dachelle Carter and Taken Orr each scored two.

As for Quincy, they were led by Leila Dade with 10, Taylor Fohey with nine, and Madelyn Hamby with six.

The Redbirds won't play again until after Christmas when they take part in the Mascoutah Invitational. Their first game will be against McCluer bright and early on Dec. 27th with tip-off set for 8:30 a.m.

The Redbirds finished second in this same tournament last year, losing to Okawville in the championship game by a score of 65-58. It's very possible the two meet again in this year's semifinals.

The full schedule for that tournament can be found below.

