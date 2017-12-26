ALTON - Yet another local business was robbed over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The S Mart, located at 1110 E. Broadway in Alton was confirmed by Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons to have been robbed late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning - just as the station was closing its doors for the evening. Simmons said the robbery was conducted by two armed black males, adding he could not give any further description at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Simmons said this robbery was not believed at this time to be related to robberies at three local banks, nor was it likely related to an attempt robbery at the Alton Dollar Tree location, just a day before on Dec. 23.

Police patrols were increased through the area over the holiday weekend, Simmons said. This was to both keep motorists safe as well as shoppers and retail outlets, many of which were open 24 hours over the holiday weekend.

Because of these recent robberies, Simmons has again championed the use of license-plate-reading cameras on the Clark Bridge, adding such devices would increase the likelihood of such future crimes being solved or prevented.

When asked if robberies were becoming more of an issue in the area, Simmons said such crimes usually do spike around the holiday season.

More like this: