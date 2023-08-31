ALTON - Following several fighting incidents at Alton High School over the course of Wednesday, August 30, the Alton School Board and the athletic director decided to go ahead with the Redbirds home-opener football game, but with many restrictions.

In a release sent out by Alton Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, it was stated that the game "will operate under attendance restrictions tomorrow night similar to what we had during COVID."

He stated that only parents and immediate family of the Alton football team, cheer, and band will be allowed to attend.

"Absolutely NO other Alton fans will be able to attend the game. No restrictions will be placed on the visitors from Quincy High School," the statement read.

All fans will have to sit in the bleachers unless going to the concession stand or the restroom, no outside bags for students, and all adult bags will be searched are also restrictions on Friday night.

Friday night against the Blue Devils was set to be Alton's Senior Night, but given the circumstances, those celebrations have been postponed.

The Redbirds lost their season opener while on the road at Cahokia by a score of 22-12.

The game against Quincy is still set to start on time at 7 p.m. at Public School Stadium.

