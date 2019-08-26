ALTON - The Alton Food Truck Festival was held Saturday evening at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, bringing out a huge crowd.

Long lines filled the amphitheater grounds from open to close. With over 20 different food trucks there was plenty for attendees to try. Despite the number of people, the trucks came prepared to take on the crowds. Even though the lines never died down throughout the 4 hours the festival took place, the trucks handled it well, getting the food out as quick as possible.

Every truck had something different to offer, deserts, tacos, gyros, pizza, and hot dogs were among the many offerings. Essentially Fries sold different types of loaded fries. Vincent Van Doughnut sold their unique donut creations. The Sweet Divine brought out their cupcake truck to the event, cupcakes that won the TV show ‘Cupcake Wars’. Doggie Mac’s sold many types of hot dogs, including a tofu dog. With such an array of food trucks, there was food for everyone, no matter what attendees were in the mood for. Many of the trucks served up options for vegetarians and vegans as well.

Attendees only had great things to say about the food trucks.

“This is our first time at a food truck. Everyone got food from a different truck and it’s all good. We’re having a great time out here, Alton always does great putting on events and this one is really nice, out here at the amphitheater,” said Darrin Jackson, an Alton resident who brought his family out to the festival.

“I was excited to try out Seoul Taco, it was great. I’ve never made it out to their restaurants in the city, so it was great they came to us out here in Alton,” said Sara Cobb, from Alton.

The Breakdown Shakedown band played at the festival on the amphitheater stage. The band played many hits to entertain guests as they ate their food.

The festival was put on by the City of Alton along with Sauce Magazine. With another successful year, the Alton Food Truck Festival is one that locals hope will return.

