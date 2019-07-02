ALTON - Each year, the Alton Fireworks over the Mississippi event is one area residents look forward to with anticipation.

This is year's Fireworks over the Mississippi will take place at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, in Alton. Alton Mayor Brant Walker promises this year's Alton Fireworks over the Mississippi event will not disappoint, although the Amphitheater area will not be open because he said major cleanup is still needed. The mayor said after the fireworks, those attending should visit Mac's in Downtown Alton and listen to famous rocker John Waite. The mayor stressed all the Downtown Alton businesses will be ready for the heavy crowd.

The mayor again wanted to stress the Amphitheater area is off limits but said there are so many other solid places to watch from Broadway, State Street, Bluff City Grill, Third Street, St. Mary's Church, where there will be a gathering, along with all the nearby neighborhoods and businesses to downtown.

"It will be a good show and won't disappoint," the mayor said.

