Alton Firefighters Respond To Scene After Power Line Smolders Against House, Ameren Illinois Also Called Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - A power line lodged against the side of a home in the 400 block of E. 11th St. in Alton and started smoldering on Thursday morning. Article continues after sponsor message The Alton Fire Department received a 911 call and quickly responded to the scene. Alton Fire Department firefighters were analyzing the situation and waiting on response from Ameren Illinois. The firefighters were prepared at the scene if the smoldering continued to escalate to keep the situation safe for the home owner. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending