ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded a blazing tree fire close to 12th Street in Alton at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. The Alton firefighters quickly went to work to extinguish the fire. The firefighters took a route off 15th Street to get to the burning trees. A small brush fire at the base of the trees caused the problem. The blast of water created a wide array of smoke around the firemen and the immediate area, keeping the fire away from nearby housing.