ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded a blazing tree fire close to 12th Street in Alton at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The Alton firefighters quickly went to work to extinguish the fire. The firefighters took a route off 15th Street to get to the burning trees. A small brush fire at the base of the trees caused the problem.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The blast of water created a wide array of smoke around the firemen and the immediate area, keeping the fire away from nearby housing.

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Seven Storm-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
5 days ago
Need for Expanded Ambulance Services in Godfrey
Mar 31, 2025
Centralia Man Charged In Alton Arson Case
Mar 10, 2025

 