ALTON - At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison confirmed his department and other fire departments are battling a serious blaze at 1826 Main Street in Alton.

Jemison said he will provide more information later but it is a very serious fire and because of the cold weather, they are “swapping people out” in the fight.

Gas and electricity have been cut to the home. Godfrey Fire Protection District, East Alton, and Wood River Fire Department members are visible at the scene, although there could be more agencies.

At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the temperature in Alton stands at 2 degrees above zero with wind chills much below that and strong winds, so it is a very difficult fire to battle, said the chief.

More to come.

