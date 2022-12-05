ALTON - Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will have its Sixth Annual Turkey Giveaway from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Crisis Food Center at 21 E. Sixth Street in Alton.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson, also a member of Alton Firefighters 1255, said: "We will have a contactless drive-through-only turkey giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East Fourth and East Sixth Street heading north and making a right on East Sixth Street, and pulling up in front of our location where we load the trunk. We will give one turkey and one bag of sides, per car on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. We ask that everyone follow all

safety protocols."

Richardson continued and said: “We are happy to partner with Crisis Food Center, who are donating the side items and went 50/50 with Local 1255 on purchasing the turkeys. This is an ongoing relationship between the Local and CFC since the first turkey giveaway in 2017. Both organizations are committed to helping those in need celebrate with a good holiday meal."

Due to social distancing, there will not be a walk-through, walk-in, or walk-up.

