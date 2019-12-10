ALTON - Alton Firefighters Local 1255 has its Third Annual Turkey Giveaway scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Crisis Food Center at 21 E. Sixth St. in Alton.

“This our third annual," Fire Captain Derrick Richardson, a member of Alton Firefighters Local 1255, said. "We plan to continue this event annually. Local 1255 wants to give back to the community that we work in. The community supports us and we want to show our appreciation by doing our part to help those in need.”

Richardson added: "We will be giving out turkeys from noon to 2 p.m. on a first-come, come, first-serve basis. We partnered with the Crisis Food Center to buy turkeys."

