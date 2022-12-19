ALTON - The Alton firefighters are known for their efforts to protect area homes and those injured or in need of rapid health assistance. Another tradition the firefighters have established is a special turkey giveaway in conjunction with the Crisis Food Center. The event was held Saturday afternoon.

"We hope to provide many families with food to have a nice Christmas holiday meal," said Battalion Chief Derek Richardson, one of the coordinators. "The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 is committed to giving back to the community that we live and work in.

"Our community supports us and we support our community by giving back."

