ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was visible on the Mississippi River the past few days training new operators for the Alton Fire Boat Marine 1.

“Right now, they are learning about the fire boat, the general operations of the boat and about river navigation,” Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said. “This will be ongoing for weeks to come.”

The Alton Fire Department is conducting the training to make sure it has an array of individuals who are comfortable at the wheel of the boat in emergency types of situations.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

