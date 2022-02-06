ALTON - Alton firefighters battled a fire around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Diamond Street.

The home was unoccupied and the fire department said flames were showing in part of the house upon arrival.

No one was injured in the blaze and firefighters extinguished it without assistance from other area fire departments as a mutual aid request was not issued.

