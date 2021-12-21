ALTON - The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 held its Fifth Annual Turkey Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Crisis Food Center, and once more it provided a guaranteed solid meal for many in need for the Christmas holiday.

The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 partnered again with the Crisis Food Center.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Richardson, a spokesperson for Local 1255 Turkey Giveaway, said once again it was a special day for both the public and the firefighters. Battalion Chief Richardson serves under Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison.

"We partnered with the Crisis Food Center and together purchased 120 turkeys," Richardson said. "The Crisis Food Center donated the side items for each car, so one bag of sides for each turkey."

Richardson said the firefighters love Christmas and the turkey giveaway is a great way to give back to the community.

"The fire department is a wonderful place to work, and we love to give back to the community we work in," he said. "It feels good to know the recipients will at least have something for a Christmas meal."

Richardson is a board member for the Crisis Food Center, so the turkey giveaway was meaningful to him on multiple fronts.

"Christmas is absolutely one of my favorite times of the year," he said. "The firefighters there felt the same way. We hope this holiday spirit stays in the air for a while."

