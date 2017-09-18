ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department and rescue group responded quickly with Alton Police Monday to a scanner call that a man was unresponsive on Landmarks and Broadway in Alton.

The man was discovered after striking another vehicle in the northbound lanes at 2:19 p.m. Monday.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said at this point the crash is still being investigated by police, but said upon his arrival on the scene the man was unresponsive behind the driver’s wheel, but conscious.

The Alton Fire Department paramedics had an ambulance and fire truck on the scene and rendered medical care to the individual, he added.

“The man was conscious upon leaving the scene and transported up to a hospital for further evaluation,” Sebold said. “The vehicle he rear-ended was driven by a female and the vehicle suffered minor damage and she did not have any injuries. Fortunately, it was a low-speed collision.”

