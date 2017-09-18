ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department and rescue group responded quickly with Alton Police Monday to a scanner call that a man was unresponsive on Landmarks and Broadway in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The man was discovered after striking another vehicle in the northbound lanes at 2:19 p.m. Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said at this point the crash is still being investigated by police, but said upon his arrival on the scene the man was unresponsive behind the driver’s wheel, but conscious.

The Alton Fire Department paramedics had an ambulance and fire truck on the scene and rendered medical care to the individual, he added.

“The man was conscious upon leaving the scene and transported up to a hospital for further evaluation,” Sebold said. “The vehicle he rear-ended was driven by a female and the vehicle suffered minor damage and she did not have any injuries. Fortunately, it was a low-speed collision.”

More like this:

Alton Man Detained After Arson In East Alton
Jul 3, 2025
Pedestrian Critically Injured In Late-Night Crash In Fairview Heights
Jul 7, 2025
Suspect Attempts To Escape Police By Jumping Into Mississippi River During Madison County Pursuit
Today
Man Struck and Killed: Second Pedestrian Hit In Fairview Heights In Three Days
Jul 8, 2025
Alton Fire and Police Respond to Traffic Crash at Enterprise Leasing
Jun 26, 2025

 