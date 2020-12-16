ALTON - Alton Fire Department along with Alton Police Department responded to a one-vehicle traffic crash at College Avenue and Johnson Street around lunchtime Wednesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A car ran off the road and struck a tree at the intersection. Traffic was backed up while firefighters worked the scene. No injuries were reported.

 