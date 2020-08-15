Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 7:10 a.m Saturday morning in the 2600 block of Hillcrest in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene.

When firefighters arrived on scene they had fire upstairs. The fire department was able to knock down the fire quickly and minimal damage was done.

No injuries were reported. The homeowners weren't home at the time of the fire.

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire Just Before 6 P.M.
Jul 7, 2025
Bethalto Man Charged After Standoff in Bethalto
Yesterday
Bethalto Police, Metro East S.W.A.T. Team, Bring Incident To Close On Fourth and Grant Streets
3 days ago
Alton Man Detained After Arson In East Alton
Jul 3, 2025
Multiple Fire Departments Respond to East Alton Structure Fire
Jun 29, 2025

 