Alton Fire Department Responds to a Serious Fire in Alton on Monday Morning
August 12, 2019 4:35 AM August 13, 2019 3:18 PM
ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a serious Box Alarm blaze with a call about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning to a home on Sanborne Street. East Alton Fire Department also responded to the serious structure fire. No injuries were reported.
When Alton Fire Department arrived they stated that they had heavy fire through the roof.
More information to come.
