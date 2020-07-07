Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at around 12:40 a.m Tuesday in the 1000 block of Phinney Avenue in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene. Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance were also responded.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the front of the house. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly. No injuries were reported and it was unclear if the house was vacant.

