Alton Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Brush/Old Scrap Fire In Old Quarry Area
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to an active brush/old scrap blaze in the old quarry area at 17th and Alby Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
The department encountered a fire that created a huge amount of black smoke in the air. However, the firefighters contained it in a very quick period of time.
Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said smoke poured out of the brush/scrap and it appeared to be set before their arrival.
The chief said there are some older buildings on the property, but said they were not damaged.
