ALTON - An Alton home in the 3200 block of Duco Street suffered significant damage in the basement area Friday morning after a serious blaze, but because of Alton Fire Department efforts and a quick hit, the home was salvaged.

The call to Alton Fire Department came in at 7:07 a.m. Friday. The home damage was not very visible on the outside, but most was located in the basement.

The Alton Fire Department arrived at the Duco scene quickly and did "a tremendous job stopping the fire," Alton Battalion Chief David Eichen said. "There was visible damage downstairs."

Battalion Chief Eichen said the house should be repairable. However, he said a licensed electrician will have to be hired to fix all the wiring damage, and right now the house is safe but has no power or gas. He also said Alton Building and Zoning would have to inspect and approve the home is safe before residents could return.

