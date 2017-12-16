ALTON - As many as 96 families served by the Crisis Food Center (CFC) may have an additional surprise this Holiday Season, thanks to the Alton Fire Department Local 1255 and the CFC.

Captain Derrick Richardson has been a firefighter for 20 years, and also serves on the CFC board of directors. He said this event is a first, and was made possible by the CFC matching a $500 donation from the department's Local 1255.

"We were able to get 96 turkeys with that grant, meaning we can feed up to 96 families this holiday season," Richardson said.

The CFC strives to provide special meals during holidays, Richardson said. He has been a board member for two years, and has volunteered in the community for much longer.

This year, the turkeys were joined with sides, such as corn bread, canned veggies and fruit, cake mix and potato mix in an effort to create a full meal for the recipients.

Those recipients were chosen through the CFC's clientele listing. Those people were called by the center and asked if they would like the addition of the turkey to their normal food pickups. The 96 who said yes were told to pick them up between 2-5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., Richardson said as many as 60 of the birds had flown from the shelves, and said those not taken would be delivered within the clients' regular food rotation.

Richardson said he hoped the donation from the department would be an ongoing tradition, adding he has always enjoyed working with the CFC.

"I love volunteering," he said. "And I love volunteering here, because it's a food pantry, and they are doing a direct service to the community."

Applications to volunteer may be picked up at the CFC, located at 21 E. 6th St. in Alton, during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Potential volunteers must pass a background check before they can be eligible to volunteer at the CFC.

