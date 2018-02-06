ALTON - At around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Alton Fire Department was paged out for a commercial structure fire at 1425 Pearl Street in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

When the Alton Fire Department arrived, they encountered fire through the roof.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton requested a Box Alarm which brought East Alton Fire Department and Wood River Fire Department to the scene.

More details to come...

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Battles House Fire
Oct 16, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Sunday Afternoon House Fire
Oct 5, 2025
100 Years Ago: Madison County Fire Losses Fuel Concerns During Fire Prevention Week
Oct 9, 2025
Single-Vehicle Crash On Alton Square Mall Drive Injures Woman
4 days ago
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze In Godfrey
Oct 14, 2025

 