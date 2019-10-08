Alton Fire Department Hosts Open House, Will Emphasize Safety Tips With Prevention Activities
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department has an Open House scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Fire Station 1 located at 333 E. 20th St. in Alton.
"The Alton Fire Department takes great pride in doing our best to provide a safe community for Alton’s residents and visitors," Alton Fire Chief Jessie Jemison said. "Please stop by Fire Station 1 located at 333 E. 20th St. and have a free bowl of award-winning chili and a hot dog and learn a few tips on fire safety along the way."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Open House will include Fire Prevention Activities such as:
Live Burns
Arial Ladder Set up and water flow
Smoke house
Apparatus Display
Fire Extinguisher Demo
Face Painting
Games
Lucas 2 Demo
Firefighter Donning Gear and SCBA
Attendance Prizes
"The Open House invitation is extended to all Alton area residents," Jemison said. "We believe that a better-prepared community is a safer community.”
More like this: