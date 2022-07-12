ALTON - Alton Fire Department quickly extinguished a blazing car fire on Ridge Street across from McDonald’s around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was not in the vehicle at the time of the fire and it was safe, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said.

Battalion Chief Eichen said the woman who had the vehicle visited a nearby establishment, and when she returned her car was engulfed in flames.

“She was upset, but it could have been far worse if she had been on the road,” he said.

Eichen said the vehicle for sure is a total loss because of the fire.

The fire department was investigating the situation to determine the cause.

