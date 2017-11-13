Alton mother April Williams reflects on being displaced from her home Monday morning. Williams has three children. She said she has been contacted by the Red Cross and hopes for assistance. Anyone wishing to help, should contact the Red Cross for this area. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON – Thanksgiving and Christmas are rapidly approaching, but April Williams and her three children received a difficult blow Monday morning when their apartment in the 3300 block of Myrle in Alton caught fire.

Thankfully, the Alton Fire Department responded quickly and saved the structure, extinguishing the fire in 10 minutes.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the fire department determined it was an electrical-related fire. He said a vacuum cleaner was plugged in and caught fire, then then the bed was ignited from that, causing the blaze.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sebold said a mutual aid alarm was issued and East Alton Fire Department responded.

“Our guys responded quickly and fortunately kept it to a one-bedroom fire,” Sebold said. “We confirmed all the apartments were empty of occupants when we arrived. The building is repairable, but it will displace a mother and three children. The Red Cross has been notified.”

Williams said she had been having electrical problems with the apartment.

“My little girl’s room was damaged pretty seriously by the fire,” she said. “The Red Cross has contacted me, so I hope they can help. My kids are in school today.”

Williams requested one thing from others reading her story: “We ask that people keep us in your prayers.”

More like this:

Cyclist Hit By Car In Cottage Hills
Aug 17, 2025
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Front of Wood River Walmart
Aug 26, 2025
Edwardsville Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire
Aug 26, 2025
Life Saving Award: Alton Officer Beuttel Saves Two Individuals From Dangerous House Fire
Aug 11, 2025
Update: Victims Identified: Three Die In Early Morning East St. Louis Fire
5 days ago

 